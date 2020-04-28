Quebec, Ontario chart own ways to COVID normalcy

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also warned caution remained the watchword when it comes to lifting restrictions that have devastated the economy.

"The measures we've taken so far are working. In many parts of the country, the curve has flattened," Trudeau said at his daily briefing. "(But) if we lift measures too quickly, we might lose the progress we've made."

As provinces announced plans for getting their people on the road to normalcy, the prime minister said Ottawa would be releasing its framework for easing up on the restrictions. However, a co-ordinated and consistent approach was imperative, he added.

Getting the country moving, Trudeau said, won't be an overnight process. Among other things, it will depend on capacity for testing and tracing infections and ensuring that workers are safe on the job.

"Controlling transmission is key," he said. "Restarting our economy will be gradual and careful and will be guided by science."

Newfoundland reported no new cases on Tuesday, as did New Brunswick, which has gone 10 straight days without a new infection. Manitoba said it planned to test anyone with symptoms of coronavirus disease — even those with just a runny nose or cough.

While work continues in Canada and around the world on finding a COVID-19 vaccine, a new Leger poll for the Association for Canadian Studies finds 60 per cent of Canadians believe inoculation once available should be mandatory, while the rest think it should be voluntary.

Trudeau said it was far too early to discuss the issue of whether everyone should have to get a shot.

"We are still unfortunately a long way from having a vaccine," Trudeau said. "As far as the protocols are concerned, we still have a fair bit of time to reflect on that."

As COVID-19 continues to spread in prisons, more than three dozen organizations demanded an immediate inquest into the April 15th death of a B.C. inmate due to the disease. The man died at Mission Institution, where more than 100 inmates have tested positive. At least 249 federal inmates were known to be infected.

