Fairview Lodge coronavirus outbreak over

DURHAM — The COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at Fairview Lodge long-term care home, according to the Region of Durham which operates the Whitby long-term care home.

It has been 14 days since a staff member at Fairview Lodge tested positive for COVID-19 and no one else has become ill with the virus.

In mid-April, a staff member at Fairview Lodge tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member, who does not provide direct resident care, immediately self-isolated. The Durham Region COVID-19 Data Tracker indicates one man, 50-59 years old, from Fairview Lodge was hospitalized with the virus.

All employees in close contact with the sick staff member were also tested. The Region followed enhanced infection control protocols at Fairview Lodge; there were additional sanitation measures, personal protective equipment for staff and all employees were actively screened (including twice daily temperature checks).