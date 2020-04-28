Postmedia to lay off staff, close 15 papers

TORONTO — Postmedia Network Inc. says it will lay off about 80 employees and permanently close 15 community newspapers, as the newspaper conglomerate navigates the financial fallout of COVID-19.

CEO Andrew MacLeod says in a memo to staff that the newspaper closures will happen in Manitoba and Ontario's Windsor-Essex area.

About 30 people will lose their jobs as a result of the permanent closures.

The company will temporarily lay off about 50 people in its sales and sales operations teams for three months, after which it will re-evaluate the decision.