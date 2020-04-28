NHL helps fans stay safe with face masks in their favourite team’s colours

The NHL is offering Maple Leafs fans — and fans of all 31 teams — a chance to play safe during the coronavirus pandemic while showing off their favourite team’s colours.

The league announced Tuesday it was selling NHL-licensed cloth face coverings, with proceeds going to food banks in Canada and the U.S.

“The health, well-being and safety of our fans and all communities across Canada, the United States and around the world is our No. 1 priority,” Kim Davis, NHL executive vice-president, Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs, said in a release.

“We’re committed to assisting in the effort to support the face-covering guidelines from the CDC and Health Canada with the important benefit and outcome of helping food banks across the U.S. and Canada in their efforts to feed people in need during this unprecedented time.”

As part of several virus-related initiatives, the NHL licensed FOCO to manufacture the face coverings with brandings for the Leafs and all other NHL teams. Packs of three are available for $24.99 (U.S.) with money raised helping the Food Banks Canada Covid-19 Response Fund and Feeding America.

The NHL stressed the coverings are intended for personal use and are not medically graded, nor are they a suitable replacement for medical-grade PPE.

Both the NBA and NFL launched similar face coverings earlier this month.

The NHL season has been on hold since March 12 because of the coronavirus crisis and the league is studying several scenarios for resuming play.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, more than three million people globally have been diagnosed with the virus.

Mark Zwolinski is a Toronto-based sports reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @markzwol