NewsAlert: Quebec to reopen businesses

MONTREAL — Quebec Premier Francois Legault says most stores as well as companies operating in construction and manufacturing will gradually be allowed to reopen in the coming weeks.

Stores outside Montreal will be allowed to reopen May 4 while those in the greater Montreal region will reopen May 11.

Legault says the reopening of stores and other businesses will depend on physical distancing rules being respected.

Stores in shopping malls will remain closed, unless they have an outside entrance.