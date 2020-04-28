Armed forces personnel on scene at Pickering facility

PICKERING -- Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) personnel are now working at Orchard Villa Long-Term Care Residence in Pickering.

Two teams from the forces arrived on Tuesday, April 28 and will work with facility staff and from Lakeridge Health to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 that has killed 43 residents.

Susan deRyke, the interim president and CEO of Lakeridge, said in a statement, “Over the last six days we’ve seen a tremendous increase in the staffing compliment at Orchard Villa due to the wonderful volunteers from the Lakeridge Health family, as well as the dedication of Orchard Villa team members who are able to return to work, and others from Southbridge Care Homes who have stepped in to provide care at Orchard Villa.

“Those numbers will be boosted further with the arrival of members of the Canadian Armed Forces from across Ontario. We’re also happy to report that the Patient Experience team has contacted all the designated family members of residents within the long-term care home at Orchard Villa, and they are now receiving regular individualized updates about their loved ones.”

“There has been a lot of progress in a short time to assist our operations and ability to combat COVID-19 at Orchard Villa,” Ryan Bell, CEO, Southbridge Care Homes, said.

Southbridge operates the facility on Valley Farm Road.

“I know our community’s residents, families and staff greatly appreciate the support from our partners at Lakeridge Health and the Canadian Armed Forces. We continue to collaborate to provide the care and support that our residents need in this extremely difficult time," Bell added.

Premier Doug Ford asked the federal government for help from the CAF about 10 days ago.

Under Operation LASER, Joint Task Force Central (JTFC) is providing support to Ontario by deploying five teams of approximately 50 people. These teams are composed of two nurses and 12 medical technicians from four Health Services Group, along with personnel to perform duties in support of operations.

Orchard Villa is one of five long-term care residences and retirement homes in Ontario to have a CAF team assigned.