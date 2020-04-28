Cops reviewing church defying emergency order

AYLMER, Ont. — Police in Aylmer, Ont., say they're consulting with prosecutors on how to proceed with a local church that continues to defy Ontario's emergency orders.

The Aylmer Police Service says the Church of God has held a Sunday service three times since the order went in to effect to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

A pastor has been preaching to the congregation from a raised platform in the church's parking lot with worshippers listening to the service over the radio in their cars.

Police say they received 15 complaints about the emergency order being breached on April 19 and they spoke with church organizers on several occasions to find alternatives.