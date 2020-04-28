Care home complaints spike in Ontario — yet none from Hamilton — as city sees two new COVID-19 deaths

Hamilton has 416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 108 health-care workers. Five additional cases are presumed positive.

A person who is homeless is among the new cases. They are now residing at the Bennetto Community Centre, a converted isolation space for homeless people who test positive for the virus. Another person who was homeless and residing at Bennetto has since recovered.

Craig Thompson, executive director with the Patient Ombudsman, said that since the pandemic began, the most common complaints to his office include severe staffing shortages, basic care and needs of residents not being met, inadequate infection prevention and poor communication with families and residents on the part of homes.

The Spectator has previously reported on communication breakdowns between homes and families – specifically at Heritage Green.

Thompson said when his office receives complaints, it triages them and ensure the most serious are dealt with rapidly by informing the care home along with the Ministries of Health and Long-Term Care and, potentially, the local public health unit.

Information gleaned from complaints could also inform future potential investigations looking at systemic breakdowns, he said.

Since March 2, nearly a quarter of the office’s 143 COVID-related complaints involved long-term care homes.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Andrea Horwath, leader of the provincial NDP and MPP for Hamilton-Centre, called on the province to do more to protect those in long-term care homes.

In a morning news conference, Horwath called on the province to take over problem-plagued long-term care homes, to mandate a minimum number of staff required to work in homes, to mandate minimum hours of care patients receive and to ensure homes are better prepared for outbreaks.

“It’s not rocket science,” she said.

Premier Doug Ford has acknowledged the long-term care system is broken. To address the COVID crisis, the province has called in the military to help out in five of the worst-hit homes, has mandated all long-term care staff only work in one home, has given workers a $4 pandemic pay hike and has said homes will receive any personal protective equipment (PPE) they need within 24 hours of request.

