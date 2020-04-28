Durham Region now has a confirmed 100 deaths from coronavirus

DURHAM – Durham Region has marked a grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic, with health officials reporting 100 deaths from the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.

Statistics released April 28 by the Durham Region Health Department indicate that there have now been a total of 923 cases of the virus confirmed locally since the pandemic began. Of the deaths confirmed, residents of long-term care and retirement residences account for 83.

At one facility, Orchard Villa Long Term Care Home in Pickering, the death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 47, according to the region’s statistics.

The numbers released Tuesday marked an increase of 24 new confirmed cases from the previous update on Monday, and seven deaths.