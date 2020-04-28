Copetown's ManoRun Organic Farm ready to feed appetite for local food during coronavirus pandemic

Chris Krucker of ManoRun Organic Farm hopes a growing demand for locally sourced food will help guide his Copetown farm through the coronavirus pandemic.

ManoRun operates under a community supported agriculture model, whereby members purchase seasonal shares in exchange for a weekly harvest basket of fresh produce.

While the growing season is still a few weeks away, ManoRun has already sold out its allotted 150 farm shares and has started a wait list for additional members.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is the farm’s restaurant sales have completely dried up, as dining rooms across the province are shuttered. There’s also some uncertainty over farmers markets, including the Dundas Farmers Market, where ManoRun has sold produce on a weekly basis for several years. Assuming they remain essential services, Krucker wonders whether social distancing measures will keep customers away from the open-air markets.

In the short term, ManoRun is reinventing its business operations to feed customers’ desires for local food.

“Our message to the community is, ‘We’re there. We’d like you to be there too,’” said Krucker.

In previous years, ManoRun used to offer a market-style service, where customers could come to the farm and pick up what they wanted.

This season, members will be asked to place online orders in advance. Farm staff will then prepare the weekly harvest baskets for curbside pickup. A home delivery option will also be available.

ManoRun offers a small market store and is adhering to social distancing by allowing just one customer at a time to enter.