Gregor Chisholm: Baseball might return but will the players be able to celebrate it?

There seems to be a lot of optimism that Major League Baseball will return at some point this summer but, even if it does, the game will have to look a bit different than it did before.

Traditions, some of which have been around as long as the game itself, might have to be abandoned. The celebratory high fives after a home run, the customary handshake between pitcher and catcher at the end of the game, even team huddles at the mound are all at risk.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, MLB has yet to spend much time working through those specifics, but that time will come. The current priority is working with the Centers for Disease Control and epidemiologists commissioned by the league to explore scheduling proposals for a return to action. An answer of when and where baseball will resume seems to be changing by the day.

The latest report is courtesy of USA Today, which stated MLB is considering a three-division format for a 100-plus-game season set to begin in late June or early July. That scenario would see teams play at least some of their games at home, without fans in attendance, while previous discussions centred around all 30 teams setting up shop in Arizona. A detailed plan won’t become clear for at least a few more weeks.

To state the obvious, if MLB resumes play this summer, people will be returning to work before a coronavirus vaccine becomes available. Clubs will be at risk of causing an outbreak, and if one player tests positive multiple rosters might have to be placed under quarantine. Keeping fans away from the ballpark may safeguard the public but it will have little impact on those playing the game.

MLB can’t guarantee safety so the goal will be to limit the danger as much as possible. The three-division format, which would combine the American League East with the National League East, would cut down on the number of cross-county flights. Putting everyone at one central location would eliminate them entirely. Other expected moves include limiting the number of non-essential personnel around the team and keeping reporters out of the clubhouse.

The product on the field will be altered as well. Without fans, players may be asked to spread out in the stands instead of sitting in the dugout. Catchers likely won’t be stopped from throwing the ball around the infield, but in-game mound visits could be banned. A far more controversial idea reportedly discussed earlier this month was implementing an electronic strike zone, eliminating the need for a home-plate umpire. It would be a bold move by commissioner Rob Manfred but one that has been discussed for the last several years; the pandemic might provide a perfect excuse to give it a try.

The Korean Baseball League, which is set to begin play early next month, provides a template for how MLB can proceed. The KBL requires players to get their temperatures checked twice a day. All nonuniformed personnel must wear masks and gloves, including trainers. If someone tests positive for the virus, plans are in place for the stadium to be shut down, contact tracing will go into effect and quarantines will be mandated.

There’s a risk of creating a culture of fear here but it also might force everyone to take extra precautions. Ballplayers, however, are resistant to change. Even for those currently playing in one of the foreign leagues, it has been life as normal for the most part.

“I still fist-bump, like everyone, and my teammates do all that stuff still,” said former Blue Jays lefty Ryan Feierabend, who is currently pitching in the Chinese Professional Baseball League for the Uni-President Lions. “They have hand sanitizer pretty much everywhere so if you want to sanitize your hands, stand aside and go wash your hands. The biggest thing, even the CDC said, is just wash your hands.”