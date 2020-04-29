Group calls for end to most hydro subsidies

Vince Brescia, the association's president, said the group decided to publish the paper now because it believes the anger that surrounded electricity costs in 2017 has dissipated.

But he acknowledged that removing subsidies, thereby increasing costs for some customers, will not be a popular message.

"It may fall on deaf ears. It's not a message a lot of people want to hear," he said in an interview. "But most of people aren't aware that we're borrowing money to subsidize electricity, and when they find out that we're doing that they really don't like it. They think it's a bad idea."

The province will need the money it's been spending on subsidies for other things coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brescia added.

"We need them for other societal issues," he said. "The point is, we don't see them going to good use and we think somebody needs to say this."

The report does recommend the government keep some subsidies in place for rural and low-income residents, while also continuing to remove the provincial portion of the sales tax from bills.

In March, Premier Doug Ford reaffirmed a key campaign promise he made during the 2018 election to slash costs by 12 per cent.

“We’re trying to hold the line,” he said at the time. “We are going to keep our promise (and) reduce it by 12 per cent. It’s a very, very complicated, complicated issue.”

Brescia said Ford should also reconsider making good on his promise to cut rates by heaping on any further subsidies.

"Who really cares about that commitment now ... we're in a post-pandemic world," he said. "We need to really think about what our priorities are."

During the pandemic, Ford's government has cut hydro rates for residential consumers, farms and small businesses in response to a surge in people working from home — spending $162 million to subsidize the 45-day switch to off-peak rates.

In January, Ontario's finance minister announced the province would spend $1.6 billion more than it had budgeted to "stabilize" hydro rates for customers in 2019-2020.

Rod Phillips blamed the previous Liberal government's Fair Hydro Plan and green energy deals for creating an environment that has led to an increase in hydro rates.

"There's no question that $1.6 billion of additional spending is troubling,'' he said at the time. "This is the legacy of a failed Liberal energy strategy that provided energy people didn't need at prices they couldn't afford.''

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.

By Shawn Jeffords, The Canadian Press