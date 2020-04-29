Ontario funeral homes bracing for wave of memorial services when restrictions lifted

“They may have families that are comfortable with 30 people there so (a limit of 50) is going to more than cover what we need, so they may be willing to proceed at that point,” said Sargent.

“I have others that are a big family with a lot of community involvement and they’re expecting 300 people, so they may not be quite comfortable yet with just a crowd of 50.”

Hosting two or three services in a day would also likely mean having to disinfect chapels and reception spaces after each event.

The mounting number of postponed memorials is not the only logistical problem facing the funerary industry.

Burials and cremations have continued on at the request of the government, with some crematoriums having to extend their hours to keep pace.

Picking up the remains of the recently deceased has also become more complicated, with funeral home staff unable to enter hospitals or long-term care facilities. Instead, funeral homes bring a gurney and body bag to the door of the facility and pass it off to someone just outside of the building, who is then responsible for bringing the remains back out.

Most pressing is a lack of personal protection equipment, which is necessary to protect funeral home workers when handling remains. Because funeral homes are not considered an essential service, they don’t have the same access to masks and gloves as front-line health workers.

Instead, the Ontario Funeral Service Association and individual homes have organized trades or sales, moving surplus stock around the province as needed.

“It’s been very interesting because even though we’re private enterprise, and we compete with each other, during this pandemic, everybody’s working together to help each other,” said MacCoubrey.

“It’s been amazing, really.”