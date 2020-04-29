Watch: Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews can dunk with the best of them

Auston Matthews can dunk — himself and a ball.

The Maple Leafs star centre shared on Instagram a video of himself and COVID-19 roommate Frederik Andersen horsing around at Matthews’ new digs in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The video shows Andersen, the Leafs’ No. 1 goalie, on a rooftop of Matthews’ new house throwing a ball down to Matthews, who then catches it and dunks it as he jumps into his backyard pool.

It’s not clear who shot the video.