Ontario manufacturer hopes ozone technology offers higher sanitation levels against coronavirus

A Midland manufacturer hopes to take its ozone technology that destroys bacteria one step further by being able to destroy viruses.

Shelley Chaulk, Franke’s director of Water Systems Commercial Business for North America, told MidlandToday that the company hopes to have test results back by the end of the week to begin pushing its ozone technology as a higher level of sanitation against types of coronavirus.

“We got into the lab two and a half weeks ago and we were hoping to have the initial results by Friday,” she said. “They said they have to do another sampling, so it’s inconclusive. They can’t test against COVID-19 because it’s not legal to test on a live virus. They have other strains of coronavirus that are similar in molecular structure which they’re testing against.”

Chaulk said the local facility located off Highway 12 has been operating with reduced hours on four-day weeks, but has not had any layoffs.

“We’ve been working through this painstakingly for the last four weeks,” she said. “We’ve decided we can go on with reduction in hours and pay, so that we all suffer a little but protect anybody from getting laid off.”

Ozone technology, meanwhile, has been studied over the years and been shown to be more effective in eliminating bacteria than simple handwashing, according to Chaulk.

“What we’ve found in these studies is that the effects of washing your hands with ozonated water eliminates more germs than combining it with soap,” she said. “We’re looking at handwashing behaviours to determine why exactly is that.”

She said the Ozo-flo technology can be used anywhere, but it is specifically useful for health-care settings and is already being employed in Canadian hospitals, such as at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, which has medi-flo sinks installed in the ER.

“We take a germ count reading on the drain and their rating had gone down from 10,000 to between 28 and 45,” Chaulk noted. “That just outperformed anything we had anticipated.”

Franke came up with the Medi-flo basin idea back in 2006 after a bacterial outbreak affected two major Toronto hospitals, she said.