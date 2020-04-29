Canadians would offer personal information to help trace COVID-19 contacts, Trudeau says

He said Canada needs to do more on all those fronts.

“That’s one of the reasons why we haven’t been able to contain it on the first wave of the epidemic, even though it’s been of different severity in different provinces,” he said.

“That is where I think we need to be before we are going to be confident that pulling back the social-distancing measures will not result in a second wave.”

The use of digital technology has been proven to help compliance in health care, he said.

Phillips pointed to text-messaging services that encourage people to take HIV and tuberculosis medications.

While digital aids in contact tracing have been adopted in places like Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand, “countries in Europe and North America have not jumped on this, on what has worked.

“These are not things that are impossible in Canada,” he said.

“If it’s done properly it can be done anonymously. Are there possibilities they can be abused? Sure, but Canadians can make a choice,” Phillips said. “You can end up with some initiatives that raise questions about privacy and civil liberties, or you can have the scenario like Italy or New York.

“You can flatten the curve but if you don’t have the public health components in place … then you’re probably going to see second and third waves. And the playbook’s been written by these few countries. Why would we not adopt it?”

Phillips said Wednesday that he is concerned that the federal government and public health “have been slow to express interest in pursuing digital technology as a means to enhancing the contact tracing and quarantine initiative.“

Still he believes Trudeau is likely right that people would consent to more digital tracking, especially if it was not imposed upon them as a first step.

