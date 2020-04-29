Snowbirds to boost morale amid COVID-19 with cross-country tour

OTTAWA—The Canadian Armed Forces is deploying its famed Snowbirds aerobatics team on a cross-country tour aimed at boosting morale as Canadians continue to struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the tour this morning, which will see the Snowbirds begin their flyovers in Nova Scotia this weekend and work their way west throughout the week.

The plan follows a similar cross-country tour in the U.S., where the American military’s own flight demonstration teams have been flying over cities in honour of front-line workers and first responders.

Members of the Snowbirds paused their training in March because of COVID-19 but will spend two days at their home base in Saskatchewan flying refresher and training missions before starting the tour.