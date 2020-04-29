Hamilton's garden centres see surging interest from home gardeners during coronavirus pandemic

“The phone’s ringing off the hook from people asking questions,” said Commisso. “So far our main object is to keep our customers happy. So if there’s something that we have inside, if they want to look at it before they actually purchase it, we will do that, as long as we keep up our social distancing.”

Satellite has online ordering, but many customers looking for a specific item are calling ahead.

“They’re looking for vegetable plants and they want some colour in their garden,” said Commisso.

Some products are selling better than others. Sales of decor items, for example, have been sluggish, as those items are located in an area not currently accessible to customers.

At Connon Nurseries in Waterdown, co-owner Terry Vanderkruk temporarily closed his sales yard, but has since reopened the area to customers, with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We are open for people to walk in, but when you arrive, you’ll see some changes,” Vanderkruk said.

Upon arrival, customers will see signage and greeters explaining the physical distancing protocols in the sales yards. There are distancing strips on the walkways, shields on the checkouts, handwashing stations and cleaners wiping down carts on a full-time basis.

Vanderkruk said Connon’s 25-acre sales yards provide plenty of space for physical distancing. Along with the Waterdown location on Robson Road, Connon has locations in Trenton and Newmarket as well.

Although its landscape contractor supply business is down, Connon is seeing a surge of interest from home gardeners looking for vegetables, fruit trees and seeds.

“Families are gardening together and getting outdoors again and away from their screens. It’s so good,” said Vanderkruk. “It’s healthy being outdoors and exercising and it reduces anxiety.”

Home gardening is trending toward vegetables and herbs, said Vanderkruk. And gardeners can get started right away, he said, keeping in mind that frost could impact early plantings. So, you might want to hold off planting annuals or tropical plants until after the Victoria Day weekend, he recommended.

“If it has foliage on it, you need to cover it up, at least until the long weekend,” said Vanderkruk.

