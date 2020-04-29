Why are we still seeing random shortages at the supermarket? The answer may surprise you

Egg sales in retail outlets were up by 27 per cent last month, according to the Egg Farmers of Canada. But Burnbrae Farms, one of Canada’s largest egg producers, says its overall sales are basically the same as usual, with increases at retail offset by declines in the food service sector.

Shifting their supply from one stream to the other hasn’t been easy, however. In an email, company president Margaret Hudson said packaging has been a big issue. Burnbrae’s fibre carton supplier has “struggled to keep up with the demands of the North American carton market,” Hudson wrote. As a result, Burnbrae plans on reintroducing plastic packaging, “which we had eliminated due to concerns around plastic waste.”

Some grocery stores are also now selling 30-egg trays, which typically would only be sold to restaurants.

Earlier this month the Canadian Food Inspection Agency relaxed some of its labelling requirements to allow food products that would normally be used only by hotels, restaurants and institutions to be sold in grocery stores. “This will help to support the economy, alleviate supply disruptions in Canadian grocery stores, and avoid food waste,” the agency said in a statement.

To keep up with the surge in demand, Robin Hood has started selling its all-purpose flour in white or brown bags with less-colourful branding. “We’ve temporarily dressed down, but what’s inside has stayed the same,” the company wrote on its official Facebook page.

The food we make for ourselves at home is also different than what we order when we eat out. Three-quarters of all french fries are eaten in a food service setting or restaurant, said Simon Somogyi, a professor of food business at the University of Guelph. The supply chain that delivers fries to restaurants is different than the one that delivers them to grocery stores, which has led to an oversupply of potatoes.

“It’s the underlying wicked nature of taking out one end of the food supply chain and then having to then try to push it all into the other end of the supply chain to meet that demand,” Somogyi said.

Consumer behaviour has also changed. The home-baking trend has made flour and yeast the golden tickets of the grocery aisles.

“Anything involved with baking is in great demand,” said Jason McLinton, vice-president of the Retail Council of Canada, which represents retailers, including grocery stores.

“There is yeast here and there,” Charlebois said. “You just need to work a little harder to get it.”

On the bright side, Charlebois said, the price of bread has gone down in many stores.

While all of the experts interviewed for this story said Canada’s food supply is robust, one area of concern is the closures of meat-processing plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

McDonald’s Canada announced Tuesday it will start importing beef as a result of slowed production in the beef supply chain.

Canada’s grocery stores are not anticipating significant shortages, McLinton said, “but it’s something we’re keeping a very close eye on.”

Charlebois said the closures — namely Alberta’s Cargill and JBS meat-packing plants, which process 75 per cent of Canada’s beef — could reduce the beef supply, but shouldn’t lead to a major shortage.

“You may not have your favourite cut waiting for you at the grocery store,” he said, “but there will probably be plenty of meat.”