'Important in supporting the historic character of the area': Carlisle property gets emergency heritage designation

City of Hamilton council unanimously passed an emergency motion to give a Carlisle property a heritage designation.

The motion, passed at the April 22 council meeting, saw 1389 Progreston Rd. — known historically as Evergreen Farm — be designated a property of cultural heritage value or interest under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge, who made the motion to designate the property, said Evergreen Farm had been on the radar of the city’s heritage committee for a few years.

“It’s been a big concern for the community — especially for many of the neighbours living in the area,” she said. “They’ve watched the decline of it over the years — then when the for sale sign went up, the community really turned to action.”

“We have so much heritage up in our Waterdown and Flamborough community and we need to protect it.” — Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge

Partridge said the emergency designation was sparked by an imminent plan to demolish the property.

“What made this more urgent is that within the last few weeks, the owner of the property had started clear-cutting a lot of the trees and shrubs,” she said.

Partridge said the city’s inventory and research working group recommended the property be added to the City of Hamilton Municipal Register of Properties of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest in September 2019 and council ratified the motion on Dec. 3. That meant, she said, that if a demolition permit came forward, a 60-day hold would be applied as staff did a heritage review.

According to a report by inventory and research working group member and Flamborough archivist Lyn Lunsted, it is believed Evergreen Farm was built in 1857 or 1858 after James Kievel purchased the lot in 1855 and “quickly built a saw mill with a water wheel at the foot fall of the Twelve Mile Creek, multiple other mill-related buildings and a log house.”

The four-room log house was then purchased, along with a grist mill and 10 acres, by Freeman Green and his wife Harriet Ann Howard. Lunsted’s report said the house is “an interesting example of historic preservation through the incorporation of an existing building into a new build.”

She said that in the early 1870s the Greens added significant additions to the original four-room log cabin and as the house stands today, it is a representative example of a vernacular residence influenced by the Gothic Revival style.