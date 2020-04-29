Thunder Bay cops identify teen murder victim

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 14-year-old girl is the victim of the city's latest homicide.

Kayleigh Ivall's remains were discovered by a passerby Monday in the Boulevard Lake area on the city's north side.

Police say her identity was released following consultation with her next of kin.

Officers continue to hold the scene at Arundel Street near Lyon Boulevard as the investigation continues.