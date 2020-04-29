'Becoming very aware of the impacts': Waterdown physiotherapist offers ergonomic tips for working from home

Due to COVID-19, many workers in Flamborough have been forced to work from their own home office — but if you are working in a makeshift space, how do you stay healthy?

Blair Purvis, a physiotherapist and the owner of Waterdown’s Movement Solutions Physiotherapy, said due to the pandemic he has been forced to work from a home office — and has dealt with the ergonomic challenges himself.

“We’re now operating as a virtual clinic so I — and all my staff — are doing video appointments,” he said. “I’m at the computer way more now than I have been in the past, especially for an extended period of time.

“So I’m becoming very aware of the impacts — I always knew it, but living it is another thing.”

Purvis said people can make a few small changes to ensure their home office works for their bodies in an ergonomic sense.

He said the most important thing people can do is ensure they have the optimal ergonomic setup to alleviate strain on joints and tissues. That includes making sure your legs, back and arms are at 90-degree angles, and your screen is at eye level to ease strain on your neck and upper extremities.

“Try to be in an appropriate chair, have a pad for your wrist when it is resting on the mouse,” he said, adding having a separate keyboard, mouse or monitor, if you’re working on a laptop, can be important — particularly if the laptop is raised to eye level.

Purvis said the tips are meant to ease the discomfort of sustained postures — which can cause issues and pain if they are not optimal.

“When you’re working from home … you can go longer periods,” he said. “So before you know it, you’re three hours into sitting in a chair and you haven’t moved.

“So some of these joints and positions are starting to weigh a little more heavily on you.”