'Becoming very aware of the impacts': Waterdown physiotherapist offers ergonomic tips for working from home

Due to COVID-19, many workers in Flamborough have been forced to work from their own home office — but if you are working in a makeshift space, how do you stay healthy?
Blair Purvis, a physiotherapist and the owner of Waterdown’s Movement Solutions Physiotherapy, said due to the pandemic he has been forced to work from a home office — and has dealt with the ergonomic challenges himself.
“We’re now operating as a virtual clinic so I — and all my staff — are doing video appointments,” he said. “I’m at the computer way more now than I have been in the past, especially for an extended period of time.
“So I’m becoming very aware of the impacts — I always knew it, but living it is another thing.”
Purvis said people can make a few small changes to ensure their home office works for their bodies in an ergonomic sense.
He said the most important thing people can do is ensure they have the optimal ergonomic setup to alleviate strain on joints and tissues. That includes making sure your legs, back and arms are at 90-degree angles, and your screen is at eye level to ease strain on your neck and upper extremities.
“Try to be in an appropriate chair, have a pad for your wrist when it is resting on the mouse,” he said, adding having a separate keyboard, mouse or monitor, if you’re working on a laptop, can be important — particularly if the laptop is raised to eye level.
Purvis said the tips are meant to ease the discomfort of sustained postures — which can cause issues and pain if they are not optimal.
“When you’re working from home … you can go longer periods,” he said. “So before you know it, you’re three hours into sitting in a chair and you haven’t moved.
“So some of these joints and positions are starting to weigh a little more heavily on you.”
As a result, Purvis suggested setting a timer to get up and walk around or have a break so you’re not in the same position for an extended period of time. Getting a daily dose of physical activity is also important.
“Getting up and moving around is one strategy or getting out and walking — as socially responsibly as you can — would be something else to alleviate things.”
If someone is feeling strain in a specific area, Purvis suggested looking at how your desk is set up or how you are sitting.
“I’ve noticed my right wrist is getting a little bit sore,” he said. “That’s basically from sitting here, having my wrist rest on a table while I hover over a mouse.
“So for me, I’ve had to start folding up a towel and let my wrist rest on that towel.”
Purvis added the chair you are working in can also be at fault, and suggested if possible, people get the chair from their office.
Failing that, he suggested sitting on a pillow, or placing a rolled towel on the back of the chair so you are forced to sit up straighter.
“Making those adjustments for the areas you feel (discomfort),” he said.
Purvis said since the pandemic began, he has seen some patients at Movement Solutions who are feeling discomfort from their office setup.
“It can show up fairly readily — it’s just whether people start to do something about it,” he said. “We’re here for injury prevention and management.”
