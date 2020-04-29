Mayor’s ‘benevolent one-man rule’ to be voted on by Toronto council

Through the crisis councillors have received weekly online video conference updates from Murray and Dr. Eileen de Villa, the city’s public health chief. But they were only able to submit questions in writing, said Coun. Paul Ainslie, the government management chair, adding he’s looking forward to questioning them in real time.

The city clerk’s office is running the meeting using Cisco WebEx software similar to Zoom. Councillors will appear on screen, or their initials if they don’t initiate video. They will speak one after the other, guided by clerks.

Clerk’s staff got a trial run last week with a CreateTO meeting. There were some glitches, including an echo from board members using both phone and computer audio connections. One speaker was so garbled he had to disconnect and then reconnect. Votes were done by voice, one at a time, as they will be at city council.

Torontonians will be able to watch, as usual, on council’s YouTube channel.

“There may be a few comical moments from councillors like myself, who aren’t technologically proficient, but barring the odd glitch it should work out fine,” at council, predicted Coun. Mike Colle.

He is among representatives pushing for a resumption, as soon as possible, of meetings of council’s major committees to deal with pressing issues on housing, licensing, economic development and more.

Members of the public must be able to give deputations to those committees, however, and it’s not clear how that would work — online or by phone, for example — when councillors are at home and not all residents have access to technology.

Earlier this week Tory announced the cancellation of committee meetings until at least the end of May. Coun. John Filion said they must resume by June at the latest.

“The benevolent one-man rule has served us well up till now,” he said, “but that shouldn’t go on for too long. Most issues benefit from a variety of voices weighing in on them.”

While the COVID-19 crisis will dominate the meeting that starts at 10 a.m., some other issues made it onto the unusual agenda.

They include a proposal to build modular housing for homeless people, authorization to spray part of Etobicoke to control gypsy moths, and permission to build four new kilometres of bike lanes and make improvements on other lanes totalling five kilometres.

