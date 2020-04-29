What will the City of Hamilton do about pollution-plagued Cootes Paradise?

Last year, council voted to hire new staff to inspect tanks and gates — like the one that failed under Cathedral Park in 2014 and lead to the four-year sewage spill.

That also includes a water-quality technologist who will design a “testing strategy” to monitor locations along Red Hill and Chedoke creeks that are sometimes befouled by sewer overflows.

The Spectator reported last year that conservation authority testing in Chedoke showed spikes in dangerous E. coli levels during the big spill, but city officials said they did not have regular access to the data.

Chedoke Creek watershed study

Amazingly, a four-year sewage spill may not be the worst challenge facing poor Chedoke Creek.

The urban watercourse runs through a concrete channel along Highway 403. It has the old west Hamilton dump looming on its banks. And it may have more pollution sources lurking in its upper reaches that the city will seek out in a new watershed study, said general manager of public works Dan McKinnon.

That study will also be a chance to evaluate a novel idea — pitched by the RBG — to add floating wetlands and aeration pipes near the mouth of Chedoke.

Remedial Action Plan 2.0

Hamilton took a lot of flak for not revealing the magnitude of the big sewage spill to the public or its partners.

The city has vowed to re-engage with agencies like the RBG and Bay Area Restoration Council in what McKinnon calls RAP 2.0, referring to the Hamilton Harbour Remedial Action Plan.

That plan started decades ago after the polluted harbour was declared a national “area of concern” and is best-known for projects like a $130-million effort to trap toxic Randle Reef in a steel box.

The city envisions a new focus on the “wider watershed,” including pollutants that enter many creeks feeding Cootes Paradise or the rest of Hamilton Harbour.