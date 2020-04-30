‘We all adored her’: Flamborough family mourning loss of daughter in ATV crash

Graduating with honours from Waterdown District High School in 2016, Rebecca went on to earn her bachelor of science in nursing from Lakehead University in April, according to her obituary.

Describing it as a “trip of a lifetime” in a Facebook post, Colette said Rebecca also completed her nursing placement in New Zealand this winter.

“Becca was the adventurous, social butterfly of the family,” wrote Colette. “She loved and cared for so many people.”

Rebecca was also well known in the community, having worked as a lifeguard and aquatics instructor at the Waterdown YMCA for six years, and spending four summers as a lifeguard at her “second home,” Emerald Lake.

In a Facebook post, Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly said her thoughts and prayers were with the Dilkes family at this “difficult time.”

For the last three summers, Rebecca worked part-time as a personal support worker (PSW) at Alexander Place nursing home in Waterdown. In a Facebook post, the organization said Rebecca was a “dearly loved” staff member and that she would be missed “tremendously.”

Her family described Rebecca’s love for seniors as “tender,” treating each “resident like her own grandparents.”

“Her passion and calling was to help people,” read the statement from the long-term care home.

With her degree completed, the family said Rebecca was looking forward to being back home with her sisters after four years in Thunder Bay.

“She brought so much joy to our family and we will miss her dearly,” stated Colette in a Facebook post.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral for the family will be held for Rebecca at the Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home in Waterdown on Friday at 11 a.m. Those hoping to join the family are asked to do so via a livestream on their website.