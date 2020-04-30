Life after coronavirus: Five things to know about Hamilton’s future

Economy

Hamilton city council is creating an economic recovery task force, but it’s more a future guide than an immediate plan of action.

“We’re hoping that that will give us a bit of a kick-start in terms of being ready whenever the province says we’re ready to move on this next phase of opening up,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger in a Monday briefing.

The city’s economic recovery plans, indeed, hinge on Ontario’s plans.

Ontario released its COVID-19 recovery plan, “A Framework for Reopening our Province,” on Monday, but it has no dates attached to it. Stage one addresses reopening workplaces that can meet public health guidelines, opening more outdoor spaces, permitting some events to occur and allowing hospitals to offer more non-urgent procedures. Stage two includes opening up more workplaces and allowing larger public gatherings, while stage three would see all workplaces reopen and more large gatherings permitted.

Physical Distancing

Get used to staying six feet apart for the foreseeable future — there’s been next to no indication Hamiltonians will be permitted to roam freely in close proximity any time soon.

Still, developments in other provinces, such as New Brunswick, could give us some hope.

After several straight days of no new COVID-19 cases, New Brunswick told its citizens they could expand their “bubbles,” linking up with one other household.

Still, that presents its own challenges — how do you politely turn down a bubble request?

Vaccines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has routinely said a vaccine is “extremely important” for “getting back to normal.” The creation and rollout of a vaccine, however, is believed to be 12 to 18 months off, if not longer.

In the meantime, Trudeau has said “treatments” could be developed to manage the virus until a vaccine exists. Several times he’s referenced HIV/AIDS, noting there’s still no vaccine for the infection, but it can be managed through treatment.

Questions remain about whether an eventual COVID-19 vaccine could be mandatory.

“We are so very far away from making that kind of decision,” Trudeau said Tuesday when asked if he would impose mandatory vaccination to ensure high levels of immunity.

Referring to other vaccines for different diseases, he acknowledged about 80 per cent of a population must be immunized to stop the spread of disease.

Long-term care

Long-term care homes remain the epicentre of deadly COVID-19 outbreaks in Ontario, with 159 care homes reporting outbreaks and 775 residents dying with the virus.

In Hamilton alone, outbreaks are ongoing at four long-term care homes and one retirement home. Six long-term care home residents and seven who live in a retirement home have died.

Ford has said the sector was in “crisis” long before the pandemic hit. Earlier in April, he suggested a review of the “cracks” in the long-term care sector will take place post-pandemic.

In the short-term, Ford has called in the military to help five homes hard hit by COVID-19, he’s temporarily hiked pay for some front-line health-care workers, including those in long-term care, and some hospitals have deployed “SWAT teams” to care homes.

Other hospitals, including those in Hamilton that haven’t deployed “SWAT teams,” are finding other ways to work with long-term care homes. For instance, doctors are now speaking with care home staff and residents via video conferencing, cutting down on the number of emergency room visits vulnerable residents would otherwise have to make.

Dr. Henry Siu, a Hamilton family physician who works with long-term care patients, hopes the innovative steps continue post-pandemic.

“I hope we don’t go back to where we were two months ago,” he said.