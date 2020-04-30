Hamilton-area camps in limbo waiting for restrictions to be lifted

Despite the uncertainty around COVID-19 restrictions this summer, Glowacki said the YMCA is planning for summer so they’re ready to open if restrictions are lifted.

“We’ve had to continue to hire our summer staff in case we do operate,” she said. The YMCA has hired about 140 summer students — all on the condition that camps are able to operate this summer.

“They need money for school, but they also need to develop their transferable skills,” she said.

The YMCA of HHB runs both indoor and outdoor day camps in the region. Glowacki said they’re hoping to have a clearer picture of what the summer will look like mid-May.

Many other camps across the city, including Camp Kidaca and Art Gallery of Hamilton Summer Camp, have yet to announce whether their summer programming will operate.

Michelle Stephenson’s daughters, 10-year-old Natasha and seven-year-old Naomi, typically spend four or five weeks every summer in day camps in the Hamilton area.

“They’re both very different. My one is very kind of reserved and quiet,” she said. “And my other one loves being outside, and doing activities and playing sports.”

For the last few years, her daughters have been campers in a number of different programs within the city.

“They’re getting used to the camp idea, and they do a few PA day camps as well,” she said.

Camp is not only a chance for Stephenson’s daughters to learn new skills and meet other kids, but it also serves as daycare during the months they’re not in school. Stephenson, an executive assistant at McMaster Children’s Hospital, and her husband both work full-time.

For now, Stephenson is able to work from home most of the time, but she may have to return to the office as restrictions ease.

“We’ll just have to play it by ear and see what happens,” she said.

