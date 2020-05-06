Barnside pickup: Farm-fresh picks available in Flamborough during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed the way businesses operate. And Flamborough farms aren’t immune.

Local farmers are still hard at work putting food on our tables, making their goods available at roadside stands for barnside pickup or delivery. Here’s how you can take a bite out of these fresh offerings from Flamborough farms:

Dyment's Market and Bakery | 416 Fallsview Rd. East

Processes have changed at Dyment’s, but there’s still a chance to pick up food through the farm’s preorder and pickup menu, including chicken pot pie, soups, striploin, burgers, pork chops and sweets. The market operates a drop-in window that allows customers to place their order with a member of the staff, who will collect the items before processing payments. The farm’s pickup window requires 24-hour notice before picking up goods. Payment can be made in advance over the phone with a credit card.

To place an order, call 905-628-5270 or visit www.dyments.com/market-bakery.

Hanes Corn Maze | 1001 Hwy. 5 West

Hanes Corn Maze offers delivery, available on orders of $20 or more. The Tiny Shop Bakery, which operates on the Hwy. 5 West farm property, continues to bake pies. Choose from more than 30 varieties, including apple crumble, wild blueberry and rhubarb peach. Meat pies, tarts, cookies and squares are also available.

To place an order, call 905-689-5280 or email sales@thehanescornmaze.com. Hanes Corn Maze accepts cash, credit and e-transfer.

Pure and Simple Farm | 1420 Middletown Rd.

The Flamborough farm is open – pure and simple. The farm offers chicken, beef, pork, honey, jams, maple syrup, tarts, pies, bread and more. Pure and Simple also features CSA hampers.