'It was a difficult decision': Waterdown's Oh Canada Ribfest will not be held June 26-28

The 11th annual Waterdown Oh Canada Ribfest has been cancelled for June 26-28 due to concerns about COVID-19 - and it remains uncertain if the event could be held later in the summer.

Organizers said the health and wellbeing of the community were top of mind in the “difficult decision” to postpone this year’s event in a press release April 30. The annual event is hosted jointly by the Waterdown Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Flamborough AM.

“As Ribfest co-chairs, it was a difficult decision for us to postpone this year’s event,” Rotarians Kevin Smoke and Ryan Bridge said in the release. “Given the unprecedented times that we are currently living in, the steering committee felt it prudent to postpone this year’s Ribfest.

“Look for us again once the restrictions are lifted. Thank you for your support!”

In the release the organizing committee said they have delayed making a decision to cancel Ribfest in hopes of gaining clarity about the protocols that will be in place as the province emerges from the lockdown, but that has not yet been defined.

Organizers said the committee continues to meet and explore options “for creating an alternate summer event that will bring the community together and help boost local businesses as we emerge from this global crisis – but only when it is safe to do so.”

Ribfest raises tens of thousands of dollars each year - and over its 10 year history, has raised more than $500,000 through donations at the gate for Rotary’s community and international projects. The event is supported each year by grants from the federal and municipal governments, as well as sponsorships from dozens of local businesses and donations from those who attend the festival.

“The Ribfest team is dedicated to finding ways to continue those relationships during the extenuating circumstances posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” organizers said in the release. “Local Rotarians look forward to working with all our partners, as well as the dozens of businesses who provide in-kind services for Ribfest, our volunteers and local residents as we develop a safe, fun alternative event during these must unusual circumstances.”

For more information, visit www.ohcanadaribfest.ca.