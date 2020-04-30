SIU probing fatal officer-involved shooting

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog says it's investigating the death of a 30-year-old man during an interaction with Toronto police.

The Special Investigations Unit says the incident began shortly after noon Thursday at a Best Western hotel in the northwest corner of the city.

The SIU says police were called to the scene after receiving word that a man in the hotel parking lot was carrying weapons.

The watchdog says an officer fired his gun multiple times after the suspect got out of his vehicle.