Epic poker faces, cuddly Maltipoos and 1970s-style grooming: Toronto city council holds its first online meeting

Not exactly everyone. Mayor John Tory was broadcasting from his desk at city hall, in front of a painting of Toronto in 1854, when the city was a few boats and wharves in the harbour and 40,000 souls on land — well before the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-20 and the COVID-19 epidemic of 2019-20.

City staff populating the meeting from city hall also had to eat.

Tory was smooth — he’s had plenty of time to practise his remote game — he spent 14 days in self-isolation after travelling to London early in the pandemic and has learned to keep in touch with the city via his iPad, propped up on books in his condo.

Coun. Frances Nunziata, who often chairs meetings, with rigour and charming impatience, kept her sass mostly in check, except for a brief scuffle with Coun. Jim Karygiannis, who was chided for not having his microphone on, leading him to declare indignantly: “I have it on very properly!”

Like many of us, city councillors are acquiring a look not widely seen since the 1970s, before personal grooming reached its current polished zenith.

Their hair is longer, looser, off-colour, there are more five-o’clock shadows, more beards, with Coun. Mike Layton achieving a beard worthy of Ernest Hemingway.

Despite everything, despite the awkward audio and blurred motion and the occasional hand-over-the-camera, council somehow managed to conduct city business, slipping into a familiar pattern by afternoon that saw Coun. Gord Perks drop his head to his desk in frustration.

“Some things will change because of the pandemic, some will not,” Perks said on Twitter.

@polakatropical wrote back: “Never change.”

Francine Kopun is a Toronto-based reporter covering city hall and municipal politics for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @KopunF

