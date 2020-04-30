One new COVID-19 death in Hamilton

Hamilton public health reported another COVID-related death Thursday, as the health unit says nearly one-fifth of all long-term care home residents and staff have been tested for the virus.

The most recent death was an 82-year-old man who lived in the community and died in hospital Tuesday. The city’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 20, or five per cent of all 431 cases.

Also Thursday, Hamilton public health said it has tested at least 1,462 of nearly 8,000 long-term care home residents and staff for the virus as part of widespread testing. The breakdown of those tested is 1,212 residents and 250 staff, said spokesperson Kelly Anderson, noting the true number may be higher since public health is waiting on data from homes.

The mass testing comes following a provincewide order on April 22 requiring all staff and residents to be tested.

COVID-19 cases are currently present in three of the city’s 27 long-term care homes. Homes with outbreaks include Dundurn Place Care Centre, where six residents and three staff tested positive and two residents died; St. Joseph’s Villa, where one resident tested positive; and Grace Villa Nursing Home, where one staff member tested positive.

Outbreaks are ongoing at 11 other locations throughout the city, including retirement homes. At Cardinal Retirement Residence, 47 residents and 17 staff have tested positive and seven residents have died.

Anderson said facility-wide testing is complete at Dundurn Place Care Centre, St. Joseph’s Villa and Victoria Gardens. Testing is underway at Heritage Green Nursing Home, the site of the city’s first outbreak that is now over, Grace Villa and Parkview Nursing Centre.

Three to four facilities are being tested per day, based upon the facility’s readiness, and testing is also ongoing in retirement homes and other congregate settings, Anderson said.

In Hamilton, just four new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, following just four new cases Wednesday.

Of Hamilton’s 431 probable and confirmed COVID cases, 253 are now resolved, including 68 health-care workers.