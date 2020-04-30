Pet spa owner threatened with $100,000 fine for staying open — even after Ontario hotline said he could

She called the line twice, once when the initial list of essential businesses came out March 24, then on April 4, when the original list of 75 essential businesses was trimmed down to 44. Both times, she was told yes to daycare, no to grooming.

When she noticed other groomers were still open, she called again. This time, she was told groomers could be open. So she opened. A few days later, she got a visit from a bylaw enforcement officer who told her she had to close.

“It’s ridiculous that the city’s coming up with its own definitions,” said Mohamed.

It’s an issue that’s more widespread than just with dog groomers.

Mallough said many small businesses are getting conflicting or incomplete advice from the information line, while others are simply having the emergency order read out to them from the website when they call. If they decide to stay open based on hotline advice, they’re getting threatened by local police or bylaw enforcement.

“They’re having to play Russian roulette with local enforcement,” said Mallough.

Similar businesses in neighbouring cities or towns are effectively operating under different sets of rules, Mallough said, adding that raises “huge issues of fairness.”

“There are different interpretations in different cities. And there are different interpretations by different parts of government in some cities. The health department might say one thing, bylaw enforcement might say another.”

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto said it’s merely following the rules.

“The province established the list of essential businesses and the city is carefully applying the list of essential businesses using the words and phrases chosen by the province,” Jasmine Patrick said via email.

Patrick said the city “cannot comment on what it is alleged to have been stated by the Stop the Spread Business Information Line. She pointed out that the provincial government’s own Stop the Spread website says that any information given out by the hotline shouldn’t be considered legal advice.

Rebecca Bozzato, a spokesperson for provincial economic development minister Vic Fedeli said business owners should take a close look at the list of essential businesses before deciding whether or not to stay open. Bozzato added the provincial government was leaving enforcement to local police, the Ontario Provincial Police and local bylaw enforcement officers.

“The emergency orders issued under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA) provides police services and other provincial offences officers with the authority to enforce compliance around the closure of facilities mentioned in the order. The Ontario government cannot direct investigations nor their outcomes,” said Bozzato.

Meanwhile, groomer Terry Bowen decided to play it safe and stayed closed after checking the website and calling the hotline. He decided it wasn’t worth risking a $100,000 fine.

“There’s just complete confusion,” Bowen said of the conflicting government messages.

Also he pointed out that dog grooming is more than just about keeping Rover looking good.

“Dogs which don’t shed can get really nasty hot spots and lesions if they don’t get groomed, and they can get ear infections,” said Bowen. It’s also a matter of protecting human health, he said.

“I had one client who noticed deer ticks on their dog, and they called me right up. I had to tell them I couldn’t help. Deer ticks are the ones which carry Lyme disease,” said Bowen.