Toronto may say bye to these small businesses for good as May 1 rent looms and government aid falls short

She adds that her situation has been complicated by a separate, continuing legal battle she has with her landlord regarding renovations of the space. “He says that if I drop the lawsuit, he’ll give a rent reduction, but I think those are two separate situations,” she says.

Richard Pope closed his cocktail bar Northwood near Christie Pits Park last month when all non-essential businesses were ordered to close. He says that his landlord ultimately decided on not applying for the rent-assistance program. Pope is considering legal action if he gets evicted, saying that his landlord is operating in bad faith. “No one is working, not even myself. Sadly, everyone has been laid off,” he writes in an email. “There was a hope for return, but it’s looking less likely by the minute.”

Chester Wong, who owns three locations of Fuel+ juice and smoothie bar, says that of his three landlords, only one has deferred rent and said they would look into applying for the rent-assistance program.

“The others simply asked us how we’re going to pay the rent,” he says. “I think the program needs a closer look into it, because there’s nothing pushing the landlords into doing it.”

He says he is lucky, as his juice bars operate out of small spaces and don’t have as much overhead costs as a typical restaurant.

“We started selling produce at our two downtown locations, and we’ll probably be able to make rent in conjunction with the $40,000 loan we took out (as part of the Canada Emergency Business Account program) and savings the business had in the last nine years. But whatever money we make, it will be going to rent. We’re taking out a loan to pay back debts. I for sure won’t be paying, myself.”

Todd Morgan, managing partner of the Maple Leaf Tavern in the city’s east end as well as PORT restaurant in Pickering, says he’s caught between two worlds as someone who owns the building his restaurants are in. Until more information about the program comes in, he wonders if it means he still has to pay 50 per cent of his mortgage as both the landlord and the tenant. Each month, Morgan makes a $15,000 interest payment for each of his restaurants.

“Our mortgage payments are directly tied to our restaurant income,” says Morgan, who adds that both of his restaurants will start serving takeout next week. “It’s a unique situation to be in, not just for restaurants, but for restaurant suppliers who own their warehouse spaces and other industries across the board. There are terrible landlords that don’t care about their tenants, and good and bad operators out there, but we’re genuinely in the middle.”

James Rillet, vice president of the Ontario and Manitoba region of Restaurants Canada, an organization representing the country’s food service industry, says that, while he’s heard of landlords eager to sign up for the rent relief program, there are also others who are hesitant.

Rillet says there are landlords who would rather defer rent or put it on the back end of a lease in order to collect 100 per cent of the rent, rather than apply for the program to get 75 per cent of it back.

He notes that the relief would only cover the rent, and not other fixed costs of running a restaurant such as taxes, maintenance and insurance, which can cost as much as monthly rent.

Echoing city council, Rillet would also like the provincial government to put a hold on commercial property evictions during the shutdown, similar to the one put in place on residential evictions, as an added incentive for landlords to come to an agreement with commercial tenants.

“We’re hoping landlords will come around,” he says. “It’s been received with mixed reception, but it’s something we can work with. Our industry will still be, at best, struggling during the recovery phase (of COVID-19) and it will be short-sighted to kick a business out because I don’t think the landlord will have anyone else come in. I do hope they do whatever it takes to keep their tenants happy.”

