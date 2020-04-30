B.C. RCMP issues warning after seizing 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 tests

RICHMOND, B.C.—Health Canada and the RCMP have seized more than 1,500 unauthorized COVID-19 test kits from a British Columbia resident.

Mounties say they were acting on a tip from the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre that the test kits were being sold online by a Richmond, B.C., resident to unsuspecting B.C. citizens.

Police allege the resident had acquired and sold the tests without authorization.

“Selling or advertising health products that make false or misleading claims to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure COVID-19 is illegal in Canada,” the RCMP said in a release Thursday.