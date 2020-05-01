Education in Hamilton: 7 things parents should know about the future

What’s happening with proms and graduation ceremonies?

They’re cancelled — for now. Figueiredo said the board had to make the tough call last week since vendors were asking for commitments and deposits. The Catholic board says it’s leaving it up to individual schools to decide if replacement events will take place in the fall. The public board says it is considering holding graduation ceremonies in the fall. Some have asked Figueiredo, “Why cancel prom when school might be back in session in June?” But physical-distancing measures would no doubt still be in effect. Imagine a prom where everyone stands six feet apart — not exactly the last hurrah students are looking for.

Is the school year extending into summer?

At this point, no. But Lecce has said boards will introduce “an expanded summer learning program” focused on credit recovery, supports for vulnerable students and course upgrading. Details of the program have yet to be unveiled and school boards are waiting for more direction from the province.

What’s happening with students’ marks? Will they graduate?

Marks will not drop below what they were on March 13. Students in Hamilton will receive final grades and may see their grades increase, if a teacher deems their online learning work to warrant a grade increase. In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, Lecce said: “I want to emphasize that no student will have their graduation jeopardized by the current outbreak.”

How will online learning change in the coming weeks?

Figueiredo said the board is in the troubleshooting stage of online learning. After hearing concerns from some parents about varying workload levels, teachers are now working more closely together to ensure workloads are more balanced. Teachers are also internally sharing their tips for online learning success, such as recording their lessons and posting them online so students can watch lessons at different times. Daly said Catholic board teachers remain committed to helping students learning effectively at home.