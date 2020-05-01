Ontario reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 421 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and 39 more deaths, while the growth rate of cases moved slightly lower.

The province has now seen 16,608 cases, an increase of 2.6 per cent over the previous day. That's down from the 2.9 per cent growth rate on Thursday, as the province looks for a consistent two-to-four weeks of declines before starting to reopen the economy.

The new data Friday includes 1,121 deaths and 10,825 resolved cases.

The number of tests performed over the past 24 hours jumped by 3,604, to 16,532 tests completed. Another 11,859 were listed as under investigation.