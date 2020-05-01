Quebec details plan for mass COVID-19 testing

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, created a statistical model for the U.S. that researchers say could also be used in Canada.

Economic sciences professor Raphael Godefroy said the model puts the true number of infections in Quebec at 256,130. Godefroy was happy to learn Arruda's team reached roughly the same figure.

"If you have different methods that converge it's more likely that you are right," Godefroy said in an interview Friday.

In the beginning of the pandemic, Godefroy explained, governments were only testing people who were severely sick or who presented symptoms of the virus, providing researchers with a data sample that was not random.

But as authorities increased daily testing, more people who showed mild symptoms or no symptoms at all began to be tested. Godefroy said statistically speaking, the last person to be tested each day is less likely to be sick, as the overall rate of testing increases.

"People who are more likely to be sick are tested first," he explained. "But as the number of tests increase, the probability that the last person tested is sick decreases."

Using existing data, Godefroy was able to mathematically infer how many people would test positive if the government increased testing further.

"If you push the model to the limit you can infer what would happen if everyone (in Quebec) is tested," he said.

The results indicated that the mortality rate of the virus is far lower than what can be calculated from official numbers, he said. But the study also reveals that people need to maintain physical distancing to prevent the spread of the virus because COVID-19 still widely circulating.

The province will maintain the capacity to administer roughly 7,000 tests per day for workers and patients in the health-care sector, Arruda said. About 6,000 tests will be reserved for asymptomatic people "in the community," and the province is reserving another 1,000 daily tests for sudden outbreaks of the virus, he said.

It was not entirely clear where the government will find more people to administer tests, collect data, and trace the contacts of infected people.

Arruda said he was in contact with universities and private companies, which he said will help the province administer 100,000 tests per week.

Quebec reported 163 deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, for a total of 2,022. The province also reported an increase of four people in intensive care, for a total of 218 patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2020.

By Giuseppe Valiante, The Canadian Press