'It's been hectic': Migrant workers beginning to flow to Flamborough farms

Part of the issue, Forth said, is many governments are semi- or completely closed — which makes any paperwork issue very complex. However, he said F.A.R.M.S. is working hard to get the workers to Canada as quickly as possible.

“Our people have been working 14 hours a day, sometimes six or seven days per week … to make this happen,” he said, noting staff are working from home. “Nobody is standing there waiting — when they’re ready, we get an airplane down there

“It’s working OK, but it’s not going to be successful for every farmer.”

Jan VanderHout of Beverly Greenhouses, a third-generation English cucumber farm in Flamborough, said they are facing a shortfall in the number of migrant workers.

He explained the business usually employs 24 Mexican workers — six who have been on the farm since last September under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and the rest through the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program. This spring, the farm had four migrant workers of a planned six arrive on April 17 — who then spent the following two weeks in isolation. However, another seven workers were originally slated to arrive in April and he has no word on when they might arrive.

“If you look at it as a percentage of the workers that should have arrived in April and didn’t it’s actually terrible,” he continued. “Basically, four out of 13 workers that were supposed to arrive in April are here.”

VanderHout added they have been working collaboratively with Hamilton Public Health to make sure they are following the correct protocols on the isolation procedures for four workers, who are staying at a bunkhouse unit on a separate farm.

To make up for the shortfall, VanderHout said the 30 acre operation has six to eight students that normally just work Saturdays and holidays who are currently working more hours because school is closed — in addition to their 10 full-time local employees.

“We have a little more of our student workforce working right now,” he said. “So as far as getting the job done, we’re actually in good shape at this moment.

“Not all farmers are in that situation — some are waiting, not very patiently.”

Forth said some farmers are going to be in trouble in a week or so if they don’t have workers, but a saving grace has been the cold temperatures in April.

“If it had been warm the last two weeks like it sometimes is, in the 20s, they would have been in serious trouble,” he said. I don’t know what that’s going to mean now — it’s been delayed a little bit, but it’s starting to get warm.

“So we’ll see what happens.”

VanderHout said orchards and asparagus farmers in particular are going to be feeling the pinch of the lack of labour.

“Some of the early workload crops, like asparagus and some of the orchard crops, it’s a big concern for them because they’re not going to get that work done,” he said. “As long as the bulk of the workers arrive in time to do the harvest, it should be OK — assuming that growers planted their regular amounts.”

He said because of the uncertainty around the workforce some farms — especially larger operations — have opted to decrease certain plantings, if they were more labour intensive.

“I suspect there will be fields of asparagus that just are not harvested this year — which is really too bad,” he said. “There was also talk about orchards blowing the blossoms off so they would basically not produce a harvest this year.

“Whether or not they did that, I don’t know, but that was one of the things that was being considered.”