'An important year to grow more food': Flamborough farms see influx of customers for local food

As a result, In the short term, ManoRun is reinventing its business operations to feed customers’ desires for local food.

“Our message to the community is, ‘We’re there. We’d like you to be there too,’” said Krucker.

In previous years, ManoRun used to offer a market-style service, where customers could come to the farm and pick up what they wanted. This season, members will be asked to place online orders in advance and farm staff will then prepare the weekly harvest baskets for curbside pickup. A home delivery option will also be available.

ManoRun also plans to have a market stand at the end of their Highway 52 driveway, slated to open by mid-May, in hopes of attracting drive-by customers.

At Plan B, Venturelli said they are able to handle the increased workload, as in 2008 the farm was distributing more than 1,000 boxes, but the financial crisis dropped the farm to about a third of that within a few months. However, that’s not the case with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’d already been (to that number) so it was pretty easy for us to ramp it up,” he said of the increase. “I think it really helped that we were able to do delivery.”

Venturelli said it began with friends, family and other community members asking about the program — and grew to the point where they are having to shut down the web store weekly because it sells out too fast.

“I want to make sure I’ve got food for people,” he said. “If I’m taking on a commitment to feed people, I want to know I can come through for them.”

He noted many of the people who are using the service have concerns about going into closed areas, like grocery stores.

“Who knows what the new normal is going to be?” he said. “It seems like there’s going to be a lot more home delivery — be it from us or the stores.

“We’re just trying to service people and do our best for the community in a hard time.”

For his part, Krucker said he is heartened by the apparent trend toward local food.

“I’m thinking of it as a positive," he said. "But we really don't know what's going to create greater restrictions."

During the growing season, from May to October, ManoRun welcomes farm staff called interns, who look after the physically demanding planting, harvesting and general chores.

Interns, who also live on the farm, will be asked to follow physical distancing guidelines before they arrive and once they begin working. ManoRun doesn’t use seasonal agricultural workers from overseas — only workers from within Ontario — so there’s no need for quarantines, Krucker noted.

At Plan B, Venturelli said they have not had issues with COVID-19 specifically, because it’s “pretty easy to isolate on a farm.”

“We have a lot of people who come to volunteer on the farm and it’s easy to keep them 10 metres apart, if you want,” he said, adding the farm has ramped up its production. “They’re pretty big gardens — and we’ve had a lot of help this spring, which is important.

“It feels like it would be an important year to grow more food.”

Venturelli said they can handle the influx to this point — including the wait-list, which they whittle away at every week — but said he doesn’t believe in perpetual growth.

“We anticipate being able to bring some greater number (of customers) in,” he said. “It depends on being able to find people that we’re comfortable integrating into our work structure here.”

He added they recommend to everyone that they should grow a garden.

“It’s a good time to look at the pillars of food sovereignty and really build our food sovereignty in our communities now,” he said. “Start to produce and have the physical reserves we need now.

“I think gardens are a great place to start.”

— with files from Mike Pearson

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the Review wanted to see how local farms in Flamborough were coping with the situation — and what the appetite is for local food.