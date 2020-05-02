Quebec to reopen some lottery sale terminals Monday

MONTREAL — Quebec's lottery corporation says it will begin reopening some lottery terminals on Monday after shutting them down due to fears surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Loto-Quebec announced on March 20 that it would suspend sales of lottery products at retailers and in kiosks and disconnected its network of sales terminals, moving sales online only.

In a statement, the Crown corporation says it will reopen sales terminals and resume lottery ticket sales at retailers that have an outdoor entrance beginning Monday.

Sales at retailers inside shopping centres — including kiosks — remain suspended until further notice.