'Good vibes only': In a special Star Rotation, Canadian electronic artist DLMT has a playlist for your Saturday night stay-home party

It may not feel like it, but yes, it’s officially the weekend. And what better way to liven up the stay-home vibes than with a dance party playlist?

Canada’s very own DLMT, signed by Steve Aoki’s label Dim Mak has curated songs that you can groove to whether you’re having a solo dance-party, or with friends over video chat.

Before the physical distancing restrictions, DLMT recently released a single alongside electronic artist LöKii called “Freak” you can listen to in his special weekend Star Rotation playlist.

Here’s what he has to say about life under COVID-19:

“In this time of uncertainty, none of us know what the future holds, but we are all in this together. One of the things that keeps us going is music, and I’ve put together a list of tracks that have been a staple in my live sets as well as current favourites.

We may not be able to go to any clubs, shows and festivals for a while but I hope this playlist gets you on your feet and sets the mood for the weekend! Good vibes only!”