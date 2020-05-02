With the swing of a golf club, Alberta begins to open its economy

It’s been like this all day at Billy D’s, which is a source of relief to small business owners like Day.

“At least I can pay the bills,” Day said. “I don’t expect much more than that this year, to be honest.”

He said he didn’t qualify for much federal help and so was happy to open his doors for the season, which usually happens on April 1.

“That’s a busy month, because everyone’s itching to get out,” Day said.

It’s easier for people to abide by social distancing rules at the driving range than an open golf course as the stalls are already 14 feet apart, Day said. But he’s still had to make changes – golfers must pay before getting to the range, in what is known as “park and play.”

Only 15 people are allowed in the stalls at once, rather than the usual 52, and people are told to stay in their cars if there’s already 15 people playing.

Out on the driving range, things are in full swing. Caleb Wilkins said he started calling golf courses as soon as he heard the news.

“I’m super stoked to be out in the sunshine, it feels like I’ve been cooped up all winter,” Wilkins said.

He said he had to call four or five golf courses before finding one that was open.

It’s equally busy at Fox Hollow Golf Course in Calgary.

“We’re sold out. We can’t book a tee time for a week now,” said Fox Hollow’s head pro Greg Griffith.

“I’m sitting here, the only thing I’m doing is answering the phone and telling people we don’t have anything left.”

But things aren’t exactly par for the course. The course has implemented numerous new rules to abide by the government’s guidelines, such as only allowing one rider per cart, shutting down the clubhouse and limiting physical contact with surfaces.

“We’ve got buckets and buckets of hand sanitizers all over the place,” Griffith said.

He said he’s feeling “fantastic” to see his customers back on the course.

But the grass hasn’t necessarily been greener for everyone. The government’s rules for reopening mean it’s extra important for golfers to observe proper etiquette, in terms of where they stand, the pace of their play and when they show up for their tee time.

But overall, people have been understanding and appreciative, Griffith said.

“I’ve never seen so many smiling faces in my life.”

Omar Mosleh is an Edmonton-based reporter for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @OmarMosleh