Chiefs concerned about COVID-19 mental health

The community of roughly 1,300 people had also been struggling with more than a dozen other deaths from natural causes before that — a toll that was hardest felt by young people with few supports in place to help them address their grief, Hart said.

"I'm worried about everything in general now, because we don't know what people are thinking, where we have the lockdown in the community as well. We don't know what kind of stress people are going through daily because we can't interact with them."

He echoed Mitsuing's concerns about not having adequate supports that are permanent. He would like to see full-time crisis counsellors and staff and mental health crisis lines staffed by people in the community. However, he says his First Nation has not received the support from Ottawa or from the province necessary to make this happen.

"Everything is totally different now, and it's going to be like this awhile and a lot of people are still scared," he said.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says he knows COVID-19 is affecting the mental health of Indigenous communities, particularly among those who are at a high risk from the illness — or have families who are.

He says the federal government is increasing the number of crisis intervention counsellors on shift at the Hope for Wellness helpline, which provides telephone and online support for First Nations, Inuit and Metis in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut.

More than 100 calls and chats every week are linked to COVID-19, according to assistant deputy minister Valerie Gideon, which represents an increase to previous volumes.

"The apprehension and fear that exists within the communities is real and has an impact on mental health. As part of Indigenous Services Canada a large amount of the support we provide turns in and around supports around mental health," Miller said, adding the department is ready to do more as it assesses the impact of the pandemic.

Grand Chief Garrison Settee of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents northern First Nations in the province, says concern about inadequate personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies in remote, fly-in communities is further adding to the strain.

"It's in our psyche, it's in our conscience. Every waking moment, I'm thinking about what's going to happen from day to day. Do we have enough resources to be able to address (COVID-19) if it does hit?" Settee said.

Elia Nicholson-Nave, executive director of the Kuu-Us Crisis Line Society, which runs an Indigenous-specific crisis line in British Columbia, says March brought a noticeable spike in calls, which has continued, due to pandemic-related issues.

"Many people are fearful of what is yet to come and often the unknown causes additional anxiety, depression and mental health distress," she said, adding they have received no extra funding.

Back in Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, Chief Mitsuing says COVID-19 restrictions have put on hold any opportunity for healing as community members and elders remain shut in their houses.

When COVID-19 is over, the chief says he wants to organize sharing circles to help people deal with their anxiety and ongoing grief.

He also wants to teach the youth about their cultural identity as a way to help them heal. He said that is what one of the youths wrote in a letter before dying by suicide.

"That's what they were asking for. They didn't know who they were ... that they didn't have an identity, so we're going to try to teach them their culture, the way we were brought up."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2020.

By Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press