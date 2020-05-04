Ontario, Quebec take first steps to loosening COVID-19 restrictions; J.Crew files for bankruptcy

6:45 a.m. Customers shopping at Longo’s grocery stores will be required to cover their faces starting Monday.

“As much as we want to see your smiles, as of May 4 we require guests to wear a face mask or covering while in store,” Longo’s said in a Twitter post. “Please help do your part in keeping the community safe.”

The initiative is one of many the company has put in effect to stop the spread of COVID-19 in its stores.

All employees are required to wear face coverings, and the chain has installed shields at its checkout stations.

6 a.m.: For the first time since mid-March, New Zealand reported no new cases of the coronavirus. It’s an indication the country’s bold strategy of trying to eliminate the virus is working. New Zealand closed its borders and imposed a strict monthlong lockdown after the outbreak began. It eased the rules a little last week to help reopen the economy.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said a decision would be made next Monday on whether to ease the rules further. “We cannot afford to squander the good work to date when our end goal is so close and within reach,” she said.

5:53 a.m.: The British Columbia government is expected to release new modelling data for COVID-19 today, as the province also prepares to begin reopening the economy.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that B.C. is not entering a new phase of spread or containment but the government will provide more details about whom the virus is affecting.

At least 2,171 British Columbians have been infected with COVID-19, including 114 who have died and 1,376 who have fully recovered.

5:45 a.m.: A much anticipated new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic starts today with several provinces beginning the process of slowly loosening some of their lockdown restrictions.

Quebec, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s coronavirus cases, including deaths from the illness, is reopening retail stores outside Montreal while those in the greater Montreal area are to reopen on May 11.

Ontario, the other epicentre for the virus, is allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

Premier Doug Ford announced the plan on Friday and said it should be seen as a “glimmer of hope” that the province’s efforts to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus are working.