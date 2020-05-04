COVID-19 sees 750 per cent spike in virtual mental health calls at CAMH

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is increasing is digital network after experiencing a 750 per cent spike in virtual mental health calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Toronto-based hospital has partnered with Cisco Canada to use its “Webex” technology across the organization, resulting in training of upwards of 400 CAMH clinicians — from 50 in February — to deliver virtual care and 1,500 more virtual visits in April.

Last year, the hospital provided virtual care to more than 3,000 patients from more than 550 communities across Ontario.

From March to April 2020 alone, CAMH's virtual care visits increased from approximately 350 per month to almost 3,000 per month, an increase of over 750 per cent.