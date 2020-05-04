Garden centres irked by partial reopening

"In the garden centre industry, a lot of what we do has got to be visual," he said. "People want to see what they're buying. They want to experience it first-hand versus over a website or through a photo."

Briggs said a steady stream of customers arrived at his store throughout the day on Monday, at least 20 per cent of them expecting to be able to walk inside.

A spokesperson for Ontario's minister of economic development declined to comment on garden centres specifically, but defended the government's overall approach to reopening the economy.

"We are beginning with an approach that recognizes businesses and operations where physical distancing, hand hygiene and other safe workplace practices may be implemented and managed effectively," Rebecca Bozzato said in a statement.

Some of the widespread confusion may stem from the fact that not all garden centres are closed to the public, according to one nursery manager in London, Ont.

Lynne Kring of Parkway Garden Centre said shoppers have been able to obtain plants at centres attached to grocery stores and big-box retailers for weeks, since such stores have remained open because they are classified as an essential service.

The inconsistent approach, she said, places more seasonal businesses in financial peril and leads to frustration among their proprietors.

"For garden centre owners to see that loophole for big-box stores to get their garden centres open to the public ahead of us, it's really disappointing," she said.

Timing is crucial in the gardening industry, said Tony DiGiovanni, executive director of horticultural trades association Landscape Ontario.

DiGiovanni said May is the most critical month in the industry, noting that some businesses generate a significant share of their entire year's profits during the upcoming Mother's Day weekend.

He said many centres are struggling after being forced to jettison some of their seasonal offerings during the month of April, but said those losses could be erased if stores were allowed to resume full service while observing physical distancing precautions as soon as possible.

"There's a real pent-up demand this year for gardening," he said, noting business is booming at nurseries in other provinces that have been allowed to open their doors. "If we can get in this month, we're laughing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020.

By Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press