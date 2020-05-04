High Park intruder climbing cherry tree caught on city’s BloomCam

Not only did a man climb a cherry tree and pose for photos in closed High Park, but the bearded intruder also appears to have urinated at the scene.

Toronto Police are investigating the incursion — High Park was closed entirely last Thursday to prevent people gathering to look at cherry blossoms and potentially sharing COVID-19 — and hope the public can help identify the intruders.

The man and an accomplice appear on the city of Toronto’s “BloomCam,” set up to let people enjoy the pink cherry blossoms — a springtime photo magnet that has grown more popular over the years.

Night-time images on the video stream start apparently early Monday morning with a mountain bike — dark-coloured, with red on the crossbar near the seat and big yellow pannier bag with blue top — parked in front of the camera.

A bearded man in a hoodie appears on screen with a shorter person, who at first is wearing what appears to be a parka.

The bearded man climbs a blooming tree and directs the other person, who is taking photos or videos with what appears to be a cellphone. He poses hanging from branches and roughly moves others, apparently to be seen better. He climbs down and they check out the images together.

At one point the shorter person tries to climb the tree but can’t reach a branch, despite getting tips on technique.

They leave the frame while the bike remains. At one point the bearded man is back and, facing the tree and with his back to his camera, puts his hands down to his waist in a way that suggests he might be urinating. He later wheels the bike away.

It appears they were there for at least 20 minutes. Twitter user @Im_Sandy_Myself tweeted around 2 a.m. Monday: “What’s happening in high park at 1.45 am? Who are those 2 ppl climbing trees? Doesnt look like cops”.

Then, in another tweet tagging Toronto’s mayor: “@JohnTory where is police in high park. Guy is inside having selfie of cherry blossom trees.”