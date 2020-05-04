April chills brings May shivers to Hamilton area — cold snap could last two weeks

Thursday is that anomaly between two cold air masses.

“We’ve seen cold like this in May,” Kimbell said, “but not often.”

Have we ever seen daytime high temperatures this low, this time of year?

Yes, but we might be close to a record several days this weekend, he says.

Friday’s daytime high temperature is forecast at 7 C, the record is 5.6 C; on Saturday the forecast is 7, the record is 5 C; finally, on Sunday the daytime high temperature is forecast at 9 C, the record is 4.4 C.

Friday night could bring in another chilly record, with a low of -1 C in the forecast. The temperature record for May 8 was -0.6 C in 1974.

Kimbell expects that the currently forecasted temperature numbers could fall as we get closer.

On the positive, he says, we’re not likely to get “real” snowfall in the Hamilton area, though they are expecting snow in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Though, Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries Friday night.

The single day snowfall record for Hamilton in May was 11 centimetres, way back on May 7, 1989.

But gardeners waiting on planting season should still hold off for the time being, because of that five letter word that starts with an “F.”

With evening lows in the negatives several times this week, frost is a near certainty.