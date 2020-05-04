Nunavut’s first COVID-19 case turns out to be false positive

Health officials have feared the appearance of COVID-19 in Arctic communities since the beginning of the pandemic. Their remoteness makes it difficult to move people and equipment, local health-care facilities are easily overwhelmed and overcrowded housing makes it easy for illness to spread.

Nunavut responded swiftly to news of the supposed positive test.

Supplies and an emergency response team of nurses skilled in contact tracing were brought in. All general public travel in or out of the community was banned.

Both stores in town were closed. Stockley said up to 30 people were lined up when they reopened Friday.

“It really did cause a little bit of a panic,” he said. “A lot of people in Nunavut go to the stores every day.”

The local detachment of Canadian Rangers — a largely Indigenous reserve unit of the Canadian Forces — helped keep order, hand out masks and ensure physical distancing in the line.

It was a quiet weekend, said Stockley. People wore masks outside and kept their distance from each other.

“They’ve done a fantastic job.”

The extra measures imposed on Pond Inlet have since been lifted.

Travel between it and other communities in the region can resume. Businesses and other services can open with the same conditions they were under early last week.

Premier Joe Savikataaq said while Nunavut still appears to be free of COVID-19, the war against the novel coronavirus goes on.

“While this is a relief for many Nunavummiut, it does not mean anyone should relax or ease up on physical distancing, handwashing and cleaning up,” he said in a release.